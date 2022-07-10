IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India will clash against England in the Trent Bridge T20I on Sunday. India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

It has been a top-notch performance from Team India in the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England. The Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having won the opening game in Southampton on Thursday by 50 runs, followed by a 49-run win in the second match in Birmingham on Saturday. The third and final T20I is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, as the visitors will be eyeing a clean sweep while the hosts look for a spirited finish to the series. Ahead of the same, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Matthew Parkinson.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Yadav and Malan

Rohit and Malan are expected to nail it as openers, with Malan being a top draw at number three, while Brook would be essential in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Karthik

He is the man who happens to be in a better form than Buttler and Pant, while his deadly finishing skills, which have been on fire of late, are sure to turn out to be valuable contributions.

All-rounders: Ali and Pandya

Moeen has been lethal with the bat of late, as he can fire the top shots all around the park, besides being decently impactful with his off-breaks. In contrast, Pandya has been highly effective across departments and is a no-brainer.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Harshal, Jordan and Gleeson

The four have been highly effective with their pace and seam throughout the series, while Buvneshwar, Jordan and Gleeson have a special knack for churning out wickets unexpectedly.

Match details

Date and day: July 10, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Time: 7.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

Prediction: England wins due to India experimenting