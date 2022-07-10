Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India will clash against England in the Trent Bridge T20I on Sunday. India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction
    Ayush Gupta
    Nottingham, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    It has been a top-notch performance from Team India in the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England. The Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having won the opening game in Southampton on Thursday by 50 runs, followed by a 49-run win in the second match in Birmingham on Saturday. The third and final T20I is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, as the visitors will be eyeing a clean sweep while the hosts look for a spirited finish to the series. Ahead of the same, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Matthew Parkinson.

    ALSO READ: INDIA VS REST OF THE WORLD CRICKET MATCH ON AUGUST 22? INDIAN GOVERNMENT WRITES TO BCCI

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Yadav and Malan
    Rohit and Malan are expected to nail it as openers, with Malan being a top draw at number three, while Brook would be essential in the middle order.

    Wicketkeepers: Karthik
    He is the man who happens to be in a better form than Buttler and Pant, while his deadly finishing skills, which have been on fire of late, are sure to turn out to be valuable contributions.

    ALSO READ: WATCH - Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    All-rounders: Ali and Pandya
    Moeen has been lethal with the bat of late, as he can fire the top shots all around the park, besides being decently impactful with his off-breaks. In contrast, Pandya has been highly effective across departments and is a no-brainer.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Harshal, Jordan and Gleeson
    The four have been highly effective with their pace and seam throughout the series, while Buvneshwar, Jordan and Gleeson have a special knack for churning out wickets unexpectedly.

    ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar turns 73: 5 records he held in international cricket

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 10, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: England wins due to India experimenting

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
