India vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's century guides England to a lead on Day 3

In a gripping Day 2 of the Test match between India and England, Ollie Pope's century propels England to a lead of 126 runs.

Day 2 of the Test match between India and England witnessed a seesaw battle between the two teams. Joe Root's dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja, who reviewed the decision but fell victim to Umpire’s Call on 87, set the tone for England's bowling efforts. Jasprit Bumrah, visibly frustrated after a poor DRS call advised by KS Bharat, eventually redeemed himself by dismissing England batter Ben Duckett on the next ball. India's first innings concluded at 436, with Axar Patel getting dismissed on 44.

In response, England faced early challenges, losing Zak Crawley to Ravichandran Ashwin, but the pair of Duckett and Ollie Pope stood strong till lunch, trailing by 101 runs. The second session saw England reaching 131/3, with Pope reaching his half-century. Bumrah's fiery bowling, however, dismissed Bairstow and later Root, leaving England at 172/5 during tea. The final session belonged to Pope, who went on to score a century and, along with Foakes, guided England to a lead of over 100 runs, ending the day at 316/6.

Despite occasional challenges and drops, Pope's resilient innings dominated the day, and England now holds a significant advantage in the ongoing Test match.

