Fortune Barishal withdraws match-fixing allegations against Shoaib Malik

Bangladesh Premier League franchise Fortune Barishal reverses accusations of match-fixing against player Shoaib Malik, clarifying that the decision to replace him was unrelated to the allegations.

Fortune Barishal, a Bangladesh Premier League franchise, reversed their match-fixing accusations against player Shoaib Malik on Friday (January 26). This retraction followed team owner Mizanur Rahman's statement on a private TV channel, where he urged the Anti Corruption Unit to investigate Malik's three no-balls during a match against Khulna Tigers on January 22.

Despite initially pushing for an investigation, Mizanur changed his stance on the team's Facebook page, stating his protest against the allegations and emphasizing Malik's contributions to the team. When approached by Cricbuzz, Mizanur expressed regret over his choice of words during the TV interview and clarified that the franchise did not terminate Malik's contract due to fixing allegations.

Malik, in response, explained that he had a prior media engagement in Dubai, leading to his early departure from the Bangladesh Premier League. He refuted the rumors surrounding his playing position, urging caution and verification of information to avoid spreading baseless claims.

