IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Video of fan breaching security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet goes viral (WATCH)

The India vs England Test match in Hyderabad not only witnessed a compelling display of cricketing skills but also an emotionally charged moment as a fervent fan breached security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet.

In an unexpected incident that unfolded during the India vs England Test match in Hyderabad on Thursday, a viral video captured the unique spectacle of a passionate fan breaching security to touch the feet of Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma. Clad in a jersey bearing the name of another cricketing icon, Virat Kohli, the fan's spontaneous gesture added an unexpected touch of emotion to the cricketing arena.

Known for his impeccable batting skills and leadership on the field, Rohit Sharma has emerged as a crowd favorite. The incident of a fan expressing reverence by touching his feet further underscores the deep connection between cricket enthusiasts and their sporting heroes.

On the cricketing front, the Indian team exhibited exceptional prowess on the opening day of the Test match by bowling out England for 246 runs. The spinners played a pivotal role, claiming eight wickets collectively. England's decision to bat first after winning the toss did not deter India's bowling attack, as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin secured three wickets each, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

Despite England facing challenges, their captain Ben Stokes emerged as the top-scorer, showcasing resilience with a commendable 70 runs off 88 balls. However, his dismissal, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, marked the conclusion of England's innings.

While the cricketing action was intense, the unexpected highlight of the day came from a passionate fan wearing Virat Kohli's jersey. Breaching security protocols, the fan managed to get close to Rohit Sharma and express admiration by touching his feet. The incident quickly became a social media sensation, symbolizing the emotional bond between players and their ardent supporters.

The viral video captured the fan's daring yet heartfelt act, showcasing the lengths to which cricket enthusiasts go to connect with their idols. The fan's choice of wearing Virat Kohli's jersey adds an interesting layer to the narrative, highlighting the broader camaraderie and unity among Indian cricket fans.