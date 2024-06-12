Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC T20I all-rounder rankings: India's Hardik Pandya rises to 8th spot, Shakib Al Hasan dethroned

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has climbed to the eighth position in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings following impressive performances with the ball at the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    In a significant turn of events, from hate to cheers, Hardik Pandya has witnessed a rise in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, climbing to the eighth position following his standout performances with the ball in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya's stellar form with the ball saw him claim five wickets across two matches, despite his struggles with the bat.

    The latest rankings also saw a notable change at the top, with Afghanistan's veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi claiming the coveted no.1 spot. Nabi's ascent to the top displaced the Bangladeshi stalwart Shakib Al Hasan, whose lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup led to his drop to the fifth position.

    Nabi, aged 39, played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's early World Cup matches, contributing with both bat and ball in their victories. Meanwhile, Shakib's recent form slump across formats has cost him dearly, resulting in his slide down the rankings after an extended reign at the top.

    Sri Lanka's T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga moved to the second position, while Australia's Marcus Stoinis surged to the third spot, reflecting his consistent performances. England's Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali retained their places in the top ten despite England's disappointing World Cup campaign.

    Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa, dropped two places to the tenth position in the updated T20I rankings. Meanwhile, Pandya's fellow Indian all-rounder Axar Patel made strides, climbing to the 17th position.

    Hardik Pandya's rise in the rankings underscores his growing stature as a key player for India, especially in T20 cricket. Despite his batting challenges, Pandya's ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball has been pivotal for India's campaign. He remains India's sole representative in the top ten of the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, highlighting his importance in the team's setup.

    As the T20 World Cup progresses, all eyes will be on Pandya to continue his impressive form and contribute significantly to India's aspirations in the tournament. His performance will be crucial as India seeks to navigate through the challenging stages of the competition and vie for the coveted title.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 6:58 PM IST
