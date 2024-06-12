Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 7 times Hardik Pandya's wife flaunted toned body, proved she's a fitness freak

    Natasa Stankovic, wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, consistently showcases her dedication to fitness. From intense gym workouts to advanced yoga poses and active outdoor adventures, here are seven times Natasa proved she's truly a fitness freak.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Workout Enthusiast:
    In various gym selfies, Natasa showcases her rigorous workout routines, highlighting her commitment to staying in shape and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Fitness Fashion:
    In stylish activewear, Natasa’s fit and athletic build is highlighted, proving she can turn heads both in and out of the gym.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Gym Workouts:
    Natasa shares intense gym sessions, showcasing her dedication to strength training and cardio workouts that keep her in top shape.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Healthy Lifestyle:
    Natasa often posts about her healthy eating habits and balanced diet, providing a complete picture of her fitness journey and how she maintains her toned physique.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Casual Chic:
    Even in casual outfits, Natasa’s toned arms and legs stand out, proving that her fitness regime benefits her overall appearance and health.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Yoga Poses:
    Frequently posting photos of her performing advanced yoga poses, Natasa highlights her flexibility, balance, and strength, proving her commitment to holistic fitness.

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Training Sessions:
    As a professional dancer, Natasa shares videos and photos from her dance rehearsals, emphasizing her agility, endurance, and love for staying active through dance.
     

    article_image8

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Toned Body:
    Natasa often flaunts her toned abs and fit physique in beachwear, demonstrating the results of her consistent fitness routine and healthy lifestyle.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi RKK

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother vkp

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details

    Recent Stories

    Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah to Piyush Goyal, a look at educational qualifications of ministers gcw

    Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah to Piyush Goyal, a look at educational qualifications of ministers

    Tennis Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event osf

    Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event

    Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi calls mishap 'saddening', says Indian Embassy closely monitoring situation snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi calls mishap 'saddening', says Indian Embassy closely monitoring situation

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs 'Sarpa Sanskara' ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs ‘Sarpa Sanskara’ ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada

    Rajeev Chandrashekhar misses victory in close race for toughest seat with short campaign; check details AJR

    Rajeev Chandrashekhar misses victory in close race for toughest seat with short campaign; check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon