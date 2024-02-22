Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery in UK: Report

In a massive setback for Gujarat Titans, pacer Mohammed Shami was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season due to a left ankle injury, according to a PTI report.

In a massive setback for Gujarat Titans', senior pacer Mohammed Shami will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season due to a left ankle injury, confirmed a BCCI source to PTI on Thursday. The 33-year-old, who is currently not part of the ongoing Test series against England, is set to undergo surgery in the UK. Shami's last appearance for India was in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon. But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," said the PTI report quoting a BCCI source.

Shami has been a standout performer for last year's finalists Gujarat Titans' over the past two seasons, notably clinching the Purple Cap in 2023. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding season, claiming 28 wickets at an impressive average of 18.64.

Shami, hailed as one of the key players behind India's remarkable World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, bravely endured pain due to landing issues, yet maintained exceptional performance levels.

Recently honored with the Arjuna Award, Shami boasts an impressive tally of 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets over his illustrious decade-long career.

The current situation raises concerns regarding the effectiveness of the injury rehabilitation management program outlined by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

It appears increasingly unlikely that the pace maestro will stage a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand in October and November, with his sights possibly set on the high-stakes away series against Australia.

Insiders suggest that the NCA's conservative approach might not have yielded desired results in Shami's case.

"Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source told PTI.