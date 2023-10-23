Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria performing puja on Ashtami, celebrating Navratri goes viral (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, videos of former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria performing puja on Ashtami and participating in Garba dance has gone viral on X, with most users asking if this took place in Pakistani.

    Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria performing puja on Ashtami, celebrating Navratri goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    In a world where diversity is celebrated and traditions vary from one region to another, former Pakistani spin bowler Danish Kaneria's unwavering devotion to his faith and his homage to the Goddess on the occasion of Ashtami exemplify the power of belief. Kaneria, once a prominent figure in the Pakistan cricket team, stood out not just for his cricketing skills but also for his strong connection to his Hindu faith. In a predominantly Muslim country like Pakistan, Kaneria's unwavering devotion to his Hindu religion has been a subject of curiosity and respect.

    Ashtami, a significant day in Hinduism, is dedicated to the worship of Mata Rani, a revered Hindu goddess. On this auspicious occasion, Danish Kaneria, living in Pakistan, exhibited his devotion by worshipping Mata Rani. His act of faith serves as a reminder that faith knows no boundaries or borders.

    Kaneria also recently took part in the Garba celebration and extended his warm wishes for a Happy Navratri to everyone. The former Pakistani cricketer also expressed his prayers for the well-being of all. "Delighted to participate in the energetic Garba celebration on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. I pray to Maa Jagdambe for everyone’s well-being," wrote the former cricketer in a post shared on X. The video has garnered significant attention, with fans asking questions about its location in Pakistan.

    "Where was this? Pakistan?" wrote one user on Twitter in response to the video shared by Kaneria, while another X user added, "Is this safe in Pakistan?"

    A third X user noted, "Is this Pakistan or else where?" while a fourth noted, "The only Hindu in Pakistan is Danish Kaneria who has 56 inch chest."

    "Delighted to see you partake in the vibrant Garba celebration during this auspicious Navratri season. May Maa Jagdambe's blessings bring well-being to everyone," said another user."

    "I pray to Maa for your safety too!" wished another X user.

    It's worth noting that Danish Kaneria faced challenges and controversy during his cricket career, largely due to his faith. Despite the hurdles, he remained steadfast in his beliefs and continued to practice his religion. This resilience serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges, encouraging them to hold onto their faith and identity.

    Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival observed in the autumn season each year. It's a celebration dedicated to the divine feminine, with each day dedicated to a different form of the goddess Durga. The festival involves fasting, prayer, and feasting.

    The significance of Navratri is rooted in the celebration of the goddess Durga, who embodies Shakti, the divine feminine power. The festival involves the worship of nine different forms of Durga, each representing distinct aspects of the feminine principle, including creation, preservation, and destruction.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    cricket 'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH) osf

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar reveals Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be first guests on 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' RKK

    Karan Johar reveals Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be first guests on 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'

    Parimatch Bonus Code 2023, Use BONUSVIP

    Parimatch Bonus Code 2023, Use BONUSVIP

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif exudes hotness in outfits from 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'; looks go viral - See photos SHG

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif exudes hotness in outfits from 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'; looks go viral - See photos

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49 after attack by street dogs gcw

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49

    Spooky US restaurant claims ghost triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video WATCH snt

    Spooky! US restaurant claims 'ghost' triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon