'Can you imagine Sir Alex doing a crazed conga?' - Piers-Yuvraj engage in banter post United's League Cup win

League Cup 2022-23 Final: Manchester United prevailed vs Newcastle United and won its sixth tournament title. As Erik ten Hag danced with his boys post victory, Piers Morgan slammed the moment while Yuvraj Singh engaged in a banter with him.

English giants Manchester United ended its six-year-long wait for a competitive title when it won the 2022-23 League Cup, thrashing Newcastle United 2-0 in the Final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. It was the Red Devils' maiden title triumph under Erik ten Hag, who became only the second club head coach after Jose Mourinho in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to win the title.

Following the conquest, ten Hag was seen dancing with his boys, especially Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez and Brazilian striker Antony, reminding all of the bond the trio share from their days in Ajax, as the video of the same went viral on social media. However, famous English journalist Piers Morgan slammed the Dutchman's celebration.

"Can't believe I'm watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing," wrote Morgan on Twitter. Meanwhile, former Indian swashbuckling middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh hopped in and questioned Morgan, "Why is it embarrassing, Piers? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win?"

Morgan replied to the retired Indian cricketer by referencing Ferguson during his glory days and even dubbed the competition 'third tier'. "Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy?" the Englishman wondered, while fans also came up with their reactions, as they enjoyed the banter between the two.