Will Cristiano Ronaldo be given the winner's medal after Man United's League Cup 2022-23 Final conquest?
Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last December. However, now that the club has won the 2022-23 League Cup Final, will the Portuguese be given the winners' medal?
Image credit: Getty
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is done and dusted with English giants Manchester United, as he left the club last December on a sour note following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he blatantly criticised the club for disrespecting him. However, the club has fared exceptionally well without him, winning the League Cup 2022-23 Final on Sunday by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Although Ronaldo had numerous title successes with the Red Devils during his initial stint over a decade ago, he failed to win a single title with the side during his presence with the club in his return stint. There are arguments that the Portuguese should be given the winner's medal, given that he was a part of the squad for nearly half of the season. But is it possible?
Image credit: Getty
First, it must be noted that despite being a part of United earlier this season, Ronaldo did not feature in a single League Cup tie this season. However, no rule bars the Portuguese from not receiving a medal for this title triumph, while the decision downright lies with the club hierarchy and team management.
Image credit: Getty
As per EFL rule 20.2, "In addition to the Cup, the Management Committee shall present thirty souvenirs to the winning Club in the Final Tie; and thirty souvenirs to the losing Club in the Final Tie. Additional souvenirs may be presented with the consent of the Management Committee but shall be at the cost of the requesting Club." While 27 medals of the 30 eligible have been given out so far, it depends on whether the Red Devils want to send the winner's medal to Ronnie.