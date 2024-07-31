Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Don't want to be captain, want to be the leader: Suryakumar Yadav after India bag T20I series against SL

    In his debut series as the full-time T20I captain, Suryakumar earned the 'Player of the Series' award for his outstanding performances in the first two matches.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav is filled with joy as he watches his teammates care for each other, marking the beginning of his journey to becoming a leader of men rather than just a captain of a cricket team.

    In his debut series as the full-time T20I captain, Suryakumar earned the 'Player of the Series' award for his outstanding performances in the first two matches. His two wickets with off-breaks in a thrilling Super Over victory added a special touch to the achievement.

    “Like I said before the series, I don't want to be the captain, I want to be the leader,” Suryakumar said after India defeated Sri Lanka via the Super Over in the inconsequential third and final T20I at Pallekele on Tuesday to sweep the series 3-0.

    “The amount of skill they have, self-confidence, it makes my job easy. The positivity, the care for each other is unbelievable. After the last game, I told few boys will be rested and they were ready to sit out. They have made my job easy. I have little pressure when I bat,” he added.

    The Indian skipper remarked that just as people enjoy high scores of 220 or 230, they should also start appreciating low-scoring games, as it brings a sense of balance to life.

    “More than the last over, I feel when we were around 30/4 and 48 for 5, how the boys showed character, 140 was a par score on that track. I told, if we put our heart in, we could pull it off," he said.

    Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka was unable to explain what went wrong with the middle-order in all three matches.

    “Definitely, really disappointed, especially the middle-order and lower-middle order. Very bad shot selection. The thinking was spinners were bowling and that's why Wanindu Hasaranga came up the order and we gave him the license to hit one or two boundaries,” Asalanka said.

    “I think especially we played some wrong shots and when the ball gets old, the shot selection has to be spot on. We can't give excuses and we have to do more than this. I want to see good batting performance in ODIs and I think the boys will do better,” the dejected Lankan skipper added.

