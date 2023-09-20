Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dil Jashn Bole': ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH

    The ICC unveils the official anthem for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, 'Dil Jashn Bole,' featuring Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma, celebrating the unity of global cricket fans.

    Dil Jashn Bole ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) made a significant announcement on September 20, as they unveiled the official anthem for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole,' this anthem features none other than Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The music was composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma.

    Ranveer Singh, a die-hard cricket fan and a member of the Star Sports family, expressed his excitement about being part of the anthem launch. He stated, "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

    Pritam, the musician behind the anthem, shared his thoughts on the project, saying, "Cricket is India's greatest passion, and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever has been a tremendous honor for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever."

    The music video for 'Dil Jashn Bole' is a powerful representation of the global cricket fan community, bringing together nations and fans from diverse cultures. This fan-centric anthem is designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits, encapsulating the essence of the World Cup. It blends India's fervor for cricket with the national pride of all participating countries, creating a one-of-a-kind global sporting event.

    The anthem invites fans from around the world to participate by showcasing their unique interpretations of the anthem's hook-step in various global locations. Whether at cricket stadiums, educational institutions, iconic landmarks, or historical monuments, fans are encouraged to team up with a friend, capture their creative hook-step performance, and share it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #CWC23. The most captivating videos will be curated to create a collective Fan Anthem, highlighting the world's enthusiasm for the tournament.

    Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager for Marketing and Communications, emphasized the anthem's ability to capture the passion and energy of India and its cricket-loving fans. She stated, "This World Cup will put fans at the center of the action, and the anthem will help bring them closer to the game than ever before."

    A spokesperson from Star Sports expressed their delight in collaborating with the ICC for the official anthem, describing it as an expression of emotions and waves of energy that the tournament promises to deliver to over a billion viewers worldwide.

    The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on October 5, with the final match scheduled for November 19th. Cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this monumental sporting event, ready to immerse themselves in the excitement of the game.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
