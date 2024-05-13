Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna was granted bail by a local court in a kidnapping case. His son, Prajwal Revanna, is an accused in the Karnataka sex scandal case linked to leaked obscene videos.

    A special court on Monday granted conditional bail to Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police in connection with an alleged kidnapping case linked to the sexual abuse charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The local court ordered the JD(S) leader to give a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh.

    The special investigation team (SIT) arrested HD Revanna on May 4 in connection with an alleged kidnapping case filed against him at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

    HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna are also under investigation for claims of sexual harassment. The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of sexual assault.

