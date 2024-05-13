Thalapathy Vijay's political party registers with election commission

Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay has constantly participated in humanitarian efforts through his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam while also expressing his political views.
After years of conjecture, Vijay declared his decision to form his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, early this year.
Vijay's political party has now moved closer to legal registration, marking an important step forward.
Following Election Commission requirements, the party published public notifications in Tamil and English publications on Sunday.
These notices allow citizens to express their concerns, if any, about the party's registration or the name Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Individuals who wish to make objections, along with reasons, may do so within 30 days of the notice's publication date by submitting them to the Election Commission of India, Delhi
The newspaper notice also lists the names of the party members. According to sources, more than 80 lakh people have voluntarily signed up as members even before the official debut.
The party is optimistic that it will quickly reach its aim of two crore members well before the ceremonial debut.