Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 playoff scenarios unveiled: RCB's crucial showdown against CSK determines top 4 race

    Dive into the high-stakes drama of IPL 2024 playoffs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for a pivotal clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a battle that could decide the fate of top-four contenders.

    cricket IPL 2024 playoff scenarios unveiled: RCB's crucial showdown against CSK determines top 4 race osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 13, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) received a significant boost in their quest for the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB's upcoming clash against CSK holds immense importance as it could determine the team advancing to the next round. The IPL 2024 playoff race witnessed a dramatic twist on Sunday when RCB secured their 5th consecutive victory of the season, triumphing over Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

    This win bolstered RCB's chances for a top-four finish, elevating their points tally to 12 from 13 matches, accompanied by a Net Run Rate of +0.387. The impending face-off against the 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings sets the stage for a virtual knockout, where the victor secures a playoff berth while the vanquished faces elimination.

    Presently, the Super Kings hold the 3rd spot on the points table with 7 wins in 13 matches and an NRR of +0.528. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an additional game in hand, possess 14 points from 7 wins in 12 matches, boasting a NRR of +0.406.

    Playoff Scenarios:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's forthcoming matches against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings offer them a pathway to the playoffs, with a single victory potentially sealing their spot, given their current 14-point standing and impressive NRR.

    Lucknow Super Giants remain viable contenders but must secure victories in both remaining matches, given their poor NRR of -0.769.

    Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals also linger in the playoff equation mathematically, yet their maximum potential points of 14 coupled with inferior NRR renders it improbable for them to outpace CSK, RCB, LSG, or SRH in the top 4 battle.

    How RCB can qualify:

    RCB's optimal scenario entails SRH winning one or both of their matches to claim the third spot, while LSG falters in securing more than one win. This scenario would position the CSK vs. RCB encounter as a decisive playoff eliminator.

    In such a scenario, RCB would surpass CSK's run-rate if they defeat them by 18 runs or more (assuming CSK scores 200 batting first). Should RCB be set a target of 201, they must chase it down with approximately 11 balls to spare.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Experts analyse Rohit Sharma's form ahead of the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Experts analyse Rohit Sharma's form ahead of the mega event

    cricket IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry' osf

    IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry'

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is osf

    Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha asks Muslim women to remove burqa for ID check, sparks row case filed watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha asks Muslim women to remove burqa for ID check, case filed

    PoK has, is and will always be part of India EAM Jaishankar's firm stance as protests intensify (WATCH) snt

    'PoK has, is and will always be part of India': EAM Jaishankar's firm stance as protests intensify (WATCH)

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence vkp

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence

    7 reasons Rahul Gandhi is the good-looking bachelor in India RKK

    7 reasons Rahul Gandhi is the good-looking bachelor in India

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon