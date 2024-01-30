Cricketer Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala after consuming allegedly contaminated water on flight

Karnataka Ranji team captain Mayank Agarwal was hospitalized for alleged water contamination during a flight from Agartala to Surat. Fell seriously ill, and was transferred to Agartala's ILS Hospital. The team plays without him in the upcoming match against Railways. Suspicions of poisoning prompt investigation by flight crew.

Karnataka Ranji team captain Mayank Agarwal has been hospitalized after consuming allegedly contaminated water during a flight. The incident occurred while the team was en route from Agartala, Tripura, to Surat, Gujarat.

Mayank Agarwal, who led Karnataka to victory against Tripura in the Ranji match on Monday, fell seriously ill after drinking water on the plane. Witnesses reported that shortly after consuming the water provided in front of his seat, Agarwal experienced a burning sensation in his tongue, mouth, and cheeks. Struggling to speak, he was promptly attended to by team members and was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Agartala's ILS Hospital.

The Karnataka team, scheduled to play their next match against Railways in Surat starting February 2, faces the challenge without their captain. The team had to make the journey by air for the match following their successful encounter against Tripura. The alarming incident has raised suspicions of poisoning, leading the flight crew to seize the water bottle and initiate an investigation. While neither the Karnataka Ranji team nor the flight crew has released an official statement.