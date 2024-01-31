Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare

    Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal mistakenly consumed toilet cleaning spirit, thinking it was water, during his journey from Agartala to Surat. After treatment at ILS Hospital in Agartala, he has been discharged and is set to return to Bengaluru. Mayank's parents will decide on further treatment in Bengaluru, where he's expected to be admitted to Manipal Hospital.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    During his journey from Agartala to Surat for the upcoming Ranji match, Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, mistakenly consumed spirit, thinking it was water. Fortunately, after receiving treatment at ILS Hospital in Agartala, Mayank has been discharged and is set to return to Bengaluru.

    The incident occurred on Tuesday when Mayank fell ill during the flight from Tripura to Surat after ingesting the harmful substance. Instead of water, a bottle of toilet cleaning spirit had been placed in front of his seat, resulting in burns to his mouth, cheeks, and tongue.

    After immediate medical attention at the local ILS Hospital, Mayank has shown signs of improvement in his health. He was discharged on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Bangalore on the evening flight at 6.40 PM. Regarding his health, Mayank has posted his picture of him in bed on Instagram with the caption, "I am feeling better now, Gearing to comeback 💪🏽, Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!"

    Mayank's parents will decide whether he will be admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. As of now, Mayank is still unable to speak, and sources indicate that he is only consuming water and fresh tap water. Upon his return to Bengaluru, Mayank is expected to be admitted to Manipal (formerly Vikram) Hospital for continued medical care. Dr. Satish, who treated him during his stay in Tripura, is likely to oversee his further treatment in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
