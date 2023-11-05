Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli

    Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricket all-rounder, extends warm birthday wishes to Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli with a touching tribute.

    Cricket Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the Indian team that clinched the ICC World Cup in 2011 alongside Virat Kohli, took to social media to convey his birthday wishes to the Indian cricket sensation. As Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday, he was in action for India against South Africa in a World Cup match. Yuvraj Singh, who had shared the Team India dressing room with Kohli for a number of years, posted an emotional message, expressing his hopes for Kohli to continue breaking records in the future.

    "Happy Birthday #KingKohli @imVkohli," Yuvraj shared on X (formerly Twitter).

    "When you joined the team as a young and eager talent, driven by a hunger to excel, it was evident to all that your path was destined for greatness. You haven't just etched your name in the annals of cricket but have also been an inspiration for countless others striving for excellence.

    "As you celebrate another year, filled with record-breaking and setting, take a moment to contemplate all that you've accomplished. I take pride in having been part of this remarkable journey with you, witnessing your unwavering growth.

    "May your unwavering passion and relentless determination propel you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup, bringing honor to our nation once again.

    On the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President, Snehasish Ganguly, announced a special memento to be presented to the cricket star during the game on his birthday.

    Speaking to ANI, the CAB President discussed the ticket sales for the match, highlighting the high demand for them.

    Regarding the preparations for Virat Kohli's birthday, Snehasish Ganguly mentioned that a special cake has been prepared for the ace cricketer, and there will be post-match fireworks, along with light and sound shows.

    "The demand for tickets is very high. We are fully prepared for the match. We have organized some programs during the match. Virat Kohli will be presented with a small memento, and we have prepared a special cake for him. There will be fireworks after the match and light and sound shows," said the CAB President.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution

    cricket India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers hugging Virat Kohli on 35th birthday goes viral; fans laud G.O.A.T.s osf

    India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday with warm hug goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unshaken composure amidst the Cricket frenzy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unshaken composure amidst the Cricket frenzy

    Black marketing of India vs SA tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales snt

    Black marketing of India vs SA WC tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja, supports argument with data avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja, backs argument with data

    Recent Stories

    Snake smuggler claims he is best in business says, 'Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes'

    Snake smuggler claims he is best in business says, 'Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes'

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea rkn

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea

    Red fort to Agra Fort: 7 must visit forts of India ATG

    Red fort to Agra Fort: 7 must visit forts of India

    Israel Hamas war: IDF says 2500 terror targets destroyed since Gaza ground operation began (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF says 2500 terror targets destroyed since Gaza ground operation began (WATCH)

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon