    Tihar Jail denies Sunita Kejriwal visit to Arvind Kejriwal; AAP cites jail's prior engagements

    Sunita Kejriwal may only be granted permission to meet her husband in the following week. Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed since April 1 after his arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    Tihar Jail denies Sunita Kejriwal visit to Arvind Kejriwal; AAP cites jail's prior engagements
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was allegedly barred from visiting him in Tihar jail on Monday, according to claims by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The jail authorities allegedly refused permission for the scheduled meeting.

    It is reportedly said that the Tihar Jail administration cited the upcoming visit of Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday as the reason for denying Sunita Kejriwal's visit. Jail rules reportedly stipulate that only two individuals can visit an inmate at a time.

    During Bhagwant Mann's previous visit to meet Arvind Kejriwal on April 15, AAP's Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied him. Following the scheduled meetings with Atishi and Bhagwant Mann, it's speculated that Sunita Kejriwal may be permitted to meet her husband after Tuesday.

    However, jail regulations dictate that only two visits are allowed per week. If Atishi meets Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and Bhagwant Mann meets him on Tuesday, no additional meetings with him can be provided during the week.

    Consequently, Sunita Kejriwal may only be granted permission to meet her husband in the following week. Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed since April 1 after his arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    His detention in Tihar Jail has been marred by controversy over his diabetes and medication, with allegations from the Chief Minister and his party that authorities withheld his medication since his arrest. The Enforcement Directorate has accused CM Kejriwal of consuming inappropriate food for diabetics.

    In the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal led her first roadshow in Delhi on Saturday, campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The significant roadshow was held in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate as the party vies for four of Delhi's seven constituencies, with the Congress contesting the remaining three.

    With Kejriwal's absence, she is expected to take charge of the party's campaign efforts in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
