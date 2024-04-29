Bengaluru water crisis worsens: BWSSB mulls to supply Cauvery water once a week

Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis as the Cauvery River's dwindling levels threaten the city's water supply. With only 6 TMC of usable water remaining in the reservoir, authorities may reduce supply frequency to once a week. The situation underscores the need for conservation, with concerns mounting over the city's future well-being.

The Silicon City of Bengaluru is grappling with a severe water crisis as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) considers drastic measures due to dwindling water levels in the Cauvery River.

With the onset of May, concerns are mounting over the availability of safe drinking water in Bengaluru. The city, heavily reliant on the Cauvery River as its primary water source, faces an imminent threat of water scarcity.



Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on residents for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

Currently, the Cauvery reservoir holds a mere 11 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of water, with 5 TMC designated as dead storage. This leaves a paltry 6 TMC of usable water. To put this into perspective, Bengaluru requires approximately 1.8 TMC of water per month to meet its needs. Bengaluru Water Board, the agency responsible for water distribution in Bengaluru, has been supplying water to the city three days a week. However, in light of the alarming drop in the water level of the Cauvery reservoir, authorities are contemplating reducing the frequency of water supply to once a week.



From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

The decision to limit the water supply is a desperate attempt to conserve the remaining water resources and ensure that Bengaluru residents have access to water for essential needs.

The looming water shortage has raised concerns about the well-being of the city's inhabitants. Without adequate rainfall in the coming months, the situation could worsen, plunging Bengaluru into a state of crisis. The BWSSB emphasizes the importance of water conservation and urges residents to use water judiciously to mitigate the impact of the impending shortage.

Latest Videos