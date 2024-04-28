IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

Chennai Super Kings' stalwart, MS Dhoni, renowned for his style experiments, unveils a captivating 'samurai' hairstyle ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni's knack for changing his appearance has always captivated fans, and this latest iteration, reminiscent of his early days, triggers a wave of nostalgia among enthusiasts. Shared on Chennai Super Kings' official social media handle with the caption "7 Samurai," the image resonates deeply with fans, harking back to Dhoni's iconic long-haired debut.

Despite limited opportunities, Dhoni's explosive batting in IPL 2024 has left fans awestruck. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has embraced the role of a finisher, ensuring CSK concludes innings on a high note.

As both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad seek redemption from recent defeats, anticipation mounts for an electrifying encounter. While CSK succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants, SRH faced a setback against Royal Challengers Bangalore, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

