    WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's six breaks car window as RCB win against UP Warriorz (WATCH)

    Experience the sensational batting spectacle as Ellyse Perry's explosive innings, including a memorable six that shattered a car window.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    In a gripping Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters displayed remarkable hitting prowess on Monday. Captain Smriti Mandhana and star all-rounder Elsyse Perry contributed engaging fifties, propelling Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable 198 for three in 20 overs. RCB strategically promoted S Meghana to the opening slot, replacing Sophie Devine, and the move proved successful.

    Meghana and Mandhana (80, 50b, 10x4, 3x6) formed a solid opening partnership, adding 51 runs in 5.3 overs. The hosts concluded the Power Play at 57 for 1, marking their best start in WPL 2.

    Mandhana, accompanied by Perry (58, 37b, 4x4, 4x6), orchestrated a 95-run partnership in just 64 balls for the second wicket, maximizing their initial advantage. Mandhana's impeccable timing and aggressive play against spinners, notably off-spinner Chamari Athapathuthu and left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, showcased her dominance.

    Despite Mandhana's dismissal, Perry's onslaught continued. She smashed left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad for two consecutive sixes and, astonishingly, one of her powerful shots broke a display car's window.

    RCB reached a formidable total, and in the Warriorz's chase, captain Alyssa Healy's fifty (55, 38b, 7x4, 3x6) was the notable highlight as they concluded at 175/8.

    Unfortunately, UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remaining WPL matches due to a shoulder injury, leading to the signing of wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as her replacement. RCB also made a change, replacing injured Shreyanka Patil with veteran Ekta Bisht.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
