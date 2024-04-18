Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cricket world mourns the loss of Raman Subba, ex-England cricketer and ICC official

    Raman Subba Row, the esteemed former England cricketer and ICC match referee, passes away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of cricketing brilliance on the field and astute administration off it.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:49 PM IST

    Raman Subba Row, the former England cricketer and esteemed ICC match referee, has passed away at the age of 92. Subba Row's illustrious career spanned across 41 Tests and 119 ODIs from 1992 to 2001. Renowned for his left-handed batting prowess, he represented England in 13 Tests from 1958 to 1961, amassing 984 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, which included three centuries. His contributions extended to the county circuit, where he played 260 first-class matches for Surrey and Northamptonshire, accumulating a staggering 14,182 runs, featuring 30 centuries and 73 fifties, with a career-best score of 300. Additionally, he claimed 87 wickets in first-class cricket.

    Beyond his cricketing exploits, Subba Row ventured into business, establishing a public relations firm, yet he remained deeply connected to the sport. Notably, he served as the manager during England's tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981 and later assumed the role of chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board from 1985 to 1990, a precursor to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

    Reacting to his demise, ECB Chair Richard Thompson expressed profound sorrow, acknowledging Subba Row's significant contributions to cricket both on and off the field. Similarly, Wasim Khan, ICC general manager, paid tribute to Subba Row's legacy, highlighting his distinguished career as a cricketer and administrator, emphasizing his invaluable role as one of the earliest ICC Match Referees.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 9:49 PM IST
