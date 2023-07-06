WATCH: Giant cut-out of MS Dhoni in Andhra Pradesh breaks internet ahead of 42nd birthday

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is set to celebrate his 42nd birthday amidst great fanfare. In anticipation of this special occasion, Dhoni's devoted fans in Hyderabad have created a massive 52-foot tall cut-out of their beloved idol.

The extravagant display comes as no surprise, considering Dhoni's recent triumph as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, securing their fifth IPL title and igniting a frenzy among his devoted fans. As soon as a photo of the cut-outs surfaced on Twitter, fans were quick to showcase the passion for cricket in Hyderabad and express their admiration for Dhoni.

The image captures Dhoni in full gear, adorned in the Indian jersey and gripping a bat. The colossal cut-out stands as a testament to the immense "craze for MS Dhoni" among the Indian people.

There were two cutouts, one of him in the CSK jersey and the other playing in the Indian colours.

The comments section was filled with MS Dhoni fans expressing their respect for the legendary captain and highlighting his contributions to the sport. One fan even added to the list of Dhoni's nicknames, referring to him as "Thala - The Don."

MS Dhoni has achieved every accolade a captain could dream of. He led the Indian T20I squad to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Under his guidance, the Men in Blue also clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Throughout his international career, Dhoni played 350 ODIs and 95 Tests, amassing 10,773 and 4,876 runs, respectively. He represented India in 98 T20Is, scoring a total of 1,617 runs. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 but continued to play for CSK in the IPL.

In his IPL journey, Dhoni has reached a remarkable 10 finals since joining CSK in the inaugural 2008 edition. The team secured their first IPL title in 2011, defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Since then, Dhoni and his team have claimed the IPL trophy in 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, etching their name in the history of the tournament.