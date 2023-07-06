Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad surpasses Hugh Trumble to become 'Third-Highest' wicket-taker in Ashes History

Stuart Broad has achieved a significant milestone in the Ashes series, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of this iconic cricket rivalry.

Stuart Broad has achieved a significant milestone in the Ashes series by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the iconic cricket rivalry. In the third test of the Ashes 2023, Broad claimed the crucial wicket of David Warner, surpassing Australian bowler Hugh Trumble in the process. This accomplishment solidifies Broad's place among the legends of the Ashes, showcasing his skill and impact as a bowler in one of the most fiercely contested cricket battles.

Stuart Broad's achievement in becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Ashes history is a testament to his skill, consistency, and longevity in the game. His ability to consistently take wickets and make crucial breakthroughs against tough opposition has played a pivotal role in England's performances in the Ashes over the years. As Broad continues to add to his impressive tally of wickets, he leaves an indelible mark on this historic rivalry between England and Australia.

Australia are 31-1 after the end of 7 overs in the 1st session of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. It's a do or die game for England, they will have to win this match to stand a chance to win the Ashes 2023.

