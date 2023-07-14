Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's 'Fifth-Highest' Test run-scorer

    Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has achieved a significant milestone in his Test career, surpassing Virender Sehwag to become India's fifth-highest run-scorer. Kohli's remarkable feat came during the ongoing Test match against the West Indies, where India showcased their dominance with a commanding performance.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career, surpassing legendary opener Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. Kohli achieved this feat during the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

    With a total of 8515 runs, Kohli shattered Sehwag's previous record of 8503 runs in Test matches. The former India captain achieved this milestone in his 110th Test match, solidifying his position among the all-time greats of the game.

    Kohli now joins the elite company of iconic cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with a remarkable 15,921 runs, followed by Rahul Dravid with 13,288 runs. Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, holds the third spot with 10,122 runs, while VVS Laxman is fourth with 8,781 runs.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead

    Since his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, Kohli has been a consistent force in the Indian batting lineup. With over 8000 Test runs at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 55.34, he has amassed 28 centuries and 28 fifties. His unbeaten 254* against South Africa in 2019 remains his highest score in red-ball cricket.

    In the ongoing first Test, India dominated Day 2, propelled by outstanding centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma (103). Their record-breaking opening partnership helped India reach 312/2 at Stumps, taking a substantial lead of 162 runs. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143*, while Kohli contributed 36* to consolidate India's position. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul played a vital role in bundling out the West Indies for 150 runs.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion

