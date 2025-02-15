IPL 2025 to kickstart with KKR vs RCB clash on March 22, final on May 25: Report

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, ESPNCricinfo reported on Saturday.

KKR RCB clash to kickstart IPL 2025 on March 22, final on May 25: Report snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 9:57 PM IST

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, ESPNCricinfo reported on Saturday.

The season opener will be played at Eden Gardens on March 22, with the final scheduled for May 25.

The official schedule has not been unveiled yet. ESPNCricinfo reported that last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kickstart their campaign against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23 in the afternoon. The 'El-Clasico' of IPL, a clash between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is set to take place in the evening at Chepauk on the same day.

The 10-team cash-rich league will kickstart 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy final at March 9 and will be played across 12 venues, which includes 10 home venues of each franchise plus (second venue for RR) and Dharamsala (second venue for Punjab Kings).

The opening fixture will involve two teams with new captains. RCB recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their new skipper, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have not announced their successor to Shreyas Iyer so far. RCB finished at fourth last season, staging an inspiring run to playoffs with six successive wins after just one win in the first eight matches.

However, scales have favoured KKR against RCB, with the three-time champions having beaten RCB eight out of 12 times at Kolkata.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have a new captain and coach duo of Shreyas and Ricky Ponting, will play four matches at Punjab in Mullanpur Stadium, with three of their matches coming in Dharamshala.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium vkp

PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium

Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH)

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha receives guard of honour in his farewell match for Bengal (WATCH) HRD

Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha receives guard of honour in his farewell match for Bengal (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs spotted at Randhir Kapoor's Birthday celebration- PHOTOS NTI

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday celebration– PHOTOS

Sara Tendulkar to Ridhima Pandit: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill's dating rumors NTI

Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors

Chris Gayle to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

Chris Gayle to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 6 batters with most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy

WWE wealth showdown: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu net worths compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu net worths compared

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit ddr

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon