Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH)

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid’s car was hit by a goods auto on Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. When he confronted the driver, an argument ensued. Dravid, known for his calm nature, eventually walked away. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral on social media.

Bengaluru’s traffic woes continue to worsen, with minor collisions, road rage, and arguments becoming common occurrences. Even legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid wasn’t spared from this chaos.

The incident took place on Cunningham Road when Dravid was waiting at a traffic signal in his car after finishing work. A goods auto, seemingly unable to stop in time, hit his vehicle from behind. The impact caused damage to the car, breaking its light and leaving scratches on its body.



Disturbed by the sudden collision, Rahul Dravid stepped out of his car and confronted the goods auto driver. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the reckless driving and questioned how the driver could crash into a stationary vehicle. However, instead of apologizing, the auto driver argued back, insisting that he was not at fault.



The argument escalated, drawing the attention of onlookers. Dravid, known for his calm demeanour, eventually realised that reasoning with the driver was futile and decided to leave the matter there. No police complaint was filed, and thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The entire episode, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media. Many people were shocked to see someone arguing with Rahul Dravid, a man famous for his composed nature.

