PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra suffered a forehead injury during an ODI tri-series match against Pakistan on Saturday after being struck by the ball while attempting a catch. The incident, which occurred in the 38th over, has raised serious concerns about the floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with many blaming poor visibility for the mishap.

According to New Zealand Cricket, Ravindra sustained a laceration on his forehead and received immediate medical attention. He was also subjected to a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. However, he will continue to be monitored under standard concussion protocols.



The injury occurred when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah hit a powerful shot toward deep backward square leg, where Ravindra was positioned. Due to misjudging the ball’s trajectory under the stadium lights, he was struck in the forehead, resulting in visible bleeding. Medical personnel rushed to the field to provide first aid.

Following the incident, fans took to social media to criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not ensuring proper lighting conditions at the stadium. Many cricket enthusiasts have demanded improvements, especially with the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy set to be hosted in Pakistan.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "PCB should improve the lighting at the stadium. Rachin Ravindra misjudged the ball due to poor lights and suffered a brutal hit. Wishing him a speedy recovery!"

Another fan commented, "Rachin Ravindra is one of the best fielders, yet he couldn’t see the ball? This proves how bad the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium are!"

Some users even questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) for approving the venue. "How did @ICC allow international matches here? Player safety should be a priority. If Pakistan can’t provide proper facilities, shift the Champions Trophy to Dubai. Prayers for Rachin Ravindra!" wrote another fan.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about the quality of infrastructure and safety measures in international cricket. Many believe the ICC should reassess venue standards to ensure player safety is not compromised.



Despite the controversy, New Zealand dominated the match, securing a convincing 78-run victory over Pakistan. The Black Caps posted a strong total of 330/6 in 50 overs, with key contributions from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Before his injury, Ravindra had played a quick cameo, scoring 25 runs off 19 balls.

