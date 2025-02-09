PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffered a forehead injury during an ODI against Pakistan due to misjudging a catch under poor lighting at Gaddafi Stadium. Fans criticized PCB over inadequate floodlights. Despite the controversy, New Zealand won by 78 runs, posting 330/6 in 50 overs.

PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra suffered a forehead injury during an ODI tri-series match against Pakistan on Saturday after being struck by the ball while attempting a catch. The incident, which occurred in the 38th over, has raised serious concerns about the floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with many blaming poor visibility for the mishap.  

According to New Zealand Cricket, Ravindra sustained a laceration on his forehead and received immediate medical attention. He was also subjected to a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. However, he will continue to be monitored under standard concussion protocols.  

Sam Konstas aims to become Australia's next all-format star, recalls impersonating English icons

The injury occurred when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah hit a powerful shot toward deep backward square leg, where Ravindra was positioned. Due to misjudging the ball’s trajectory under the stadium lights, he was struck in the forehead, resulting in visible bleeding. Medical personnel rushed to the field to provide first aid.  

Following the incident, fans took to social media to criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not ensuring proper lighting conditions at the stadium. Many cricket enthusiasts have demanded improvements, especially with the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy set to be hosted in Pakistan.  

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "PCB should improve the lighting at the stadium. Rachin Ravindra misjudged the ball due to poor lights and suffered a brutal hit. Wishing him a speedy recovery!"  

Another fan commented, "Rachin Ravindra is one of the best fielders, yet he couldn’t see the ball? This proves how bad the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium are!"  

Some users even questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) for approving the venue. "How did @ICC allow international matches here? Player safety should be a priority. If Pakistan can’t provide proper facilities, shift the Champions Trophy to Dubai. Prayers for Rachin Ravindra!" wrote another fan.  

The incident has sparked a wider debate about the quality of infrastructure and safety measures in international cricket. Many believe the ICC should reassess venue standards to ensure player safety is not compromised.  

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Carey becomes 2nd Australian player to score century in Asia, joins Gilchrist

Despite the controversy, New Zealand dominated the match, securing a convincing 78-run victory over Pakistan. The Black Caps posted a strong total of 330/6 in 50 overs, with key contributions from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Before his injury, Ravindra had played a quick cameo, scoring 25 runs off 19 balls.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MI Cape Town lift maiden SA20 title: MI paltan elated as Rabada's four-fer ends SEC's streak; see reactions snt

MI Cape Town lift maiden SA20 title: MI paltan elated as Rabada's four-fer ends SEC's streak; see reactions

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Is Mohammed Shami completely fit for Cuttack clash? India batting coach give key update snt

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Is Mohammed Shami completely fit for Cuttack clash? India batting coach give key update

Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

5 Reasons why Royal Rumble 2025 was a disappointment for fans

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 5 reasons why it was a disappointment for fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Recent Stories

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK NTI

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopras indowestern dress ideas for weddings NTI

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone NTI

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh

UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon