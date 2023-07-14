IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented young cricketer, made an extraordinary impact on his Test debut, achieving remarkable milestones and breaking long-standing records. His unbeaten century, combined with a historic opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, showcased his immense potential and solidified his place among Indian cricket elites

Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impressive debut in Test cricket, achieving several milestones and breaking records. Here is a list of records broken by Yashasvi Jaiswal on his debut:

- Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th player in Test cricket history to score a century on his maiden Test match, joining the likes of Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Shreyas Iyer.

- Jaiswal became the seventh Indian player to score a century on his debut Test match on foreign soil. The other Indian players who achieved this feat are Abbas Ali Baig, Surinder Amarnath, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina.

- He broke the 27-year-old record held by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly for the most runs scored on Test debut at an overseas venue. Ganguly had scored 131 runs against England at Lord's.

- Jaiswal joined the elite list of Indian openers, including Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who scored a century on their Test debut. Dhawan scored 187 against Australia in 2013, while Shaw scored 134 against the West Indies in 2018.

He became the third Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to score a century on Test debut.

- The left-hand batter set a new record for facing the most balls by an Indian batsman on Test debut. He faced an impressive 350 balls, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's previous record of 322 balls against England in 1984.

Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma formed a new opening partnership record by surpassing Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan's 44-year-old record of 213 runs for the first wicket. Their partnership of 229 runs became the highest for India outside Asia in Test matches.

- The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal also broke the 17-year-old record of Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer for the highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies, which was 159 runs. Additionally, they surpassed Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar's 21-year-old record of 201 runs to establish a new highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies.

- The partnership of 229 runs between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal also marked the first time an Indian opening pair took the first-innings lead in Test matches.

These records and milestones highlight the remarkable performance of Yashasvi Jaiswal on his Test debut and showcase his potential as a talented young cricketer.