    IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead

    In a Test match displaying India's dominance, the second day concluded with India firmly in control. A formidable opening partnership worth 229 runs propelled India to a total of 245 runs for the loss of two wickets. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal marked his entry into Test cricket with a maiden century, continuing his impressive form

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead osf
    As the second day of the match reaches the tea break, India finds themselves in a strong position with a solid opening partnership of 229 runs. They have amassed a total of 245 runs for the loss of two wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in his debut innings, continued his impressive form by scoring his maiden century, leading the charge for India.

    In a historic feat, Team India has taken the lead in the first innings without losing a wicket, a first in Test cricket history. Jaiswal's century was followed by captain Rohit Sharma's 10th Test hundred, but his innings was cut short as debutant Alick Athanaze claimed his first Test wicket. Sharma gloved one to the leg side, expertly caught by wicketkeeper Josha Da Silva.

    Unfortunately, Shubman Gill, who was recently appointed to bat at number 3, couldn't make a significant impact on the flat pitch and was dismissed by Jomel Warrican. Gill's edge was safely taken by Athanaze positioned at second slip. As of now, former captain Virat Kohli is at the crease, having scored 4 runs off 10 balls. India's lead has now reached close to 95 runs, setting them up for a strong position in the match.

