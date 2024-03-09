Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    The fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala not only witnessed intense on-field action but also a lively exchange of words.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    In the intense battle between India and England during the fifth Test in Dharamsala, the stump mic captured some heated verbal exchanges between the players. The banter between Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and Jonny Bairstow gained attention for its sharp and fiery nature.

    The conversation unfolded as Bairstow questioned Gill about an incident involving Jimmy, presumably referring to James Anderson, and suggested that Gill got out after mentioning fatigue. Gill, in a spirited response, highlighted his century and questioned Bairstow's contribution to the match.

    Sarfaraz Khan chimed in, playfully accusing Bairstow of excessive celebration despite scoring only a few runs. The sledging added an extra layer of intensity to the match, showcasing the competitive spirit between the two teams.

    As the verbal exchanges continued, the action on the field unfolded with India dominating the third day. After securing a substantial first-innings lead of 259 runs, India's bowlers, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, wreaked havoc on England's top order. Ashwin's exceptional performance left England reeling at 103 for five in their second innings by lunch on day three.

    Ben Stokes, the England skipper, fell to Ashwin just before lunch, leaving England with a daunting task of needing 157 runs to avoid batting again. With Rohit Sharma absent due to a stiff back, Jasprit Bumrah took charge on the field, displaying his leadership skills.

    Ravichandran Ashwin, celebrating his 100th Test, continued to torment England's batters. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope were among his victims. Jonny Bairstow, also playing his 100th Test, tried to counter-attack with aggressive strokes, including three sixes off Ashwin, before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

    The series, with India holding a 4-1 lead, witnessed another chapter of intense cricket, both in words and actions. The spirited banter between the players added an intriguing element to the contest, reflecting the fierce competition on the field.

