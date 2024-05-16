Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal. The women's panel took suo moto cognizance of the complaint and asked Kumar to appear before it on May 17 at 11 a.m.

    On Wednesday, Bibhav Kumar was spotted with the Delhi Chief Minister at the Lucknow airport.

    On Monday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the Chief Minister's official residence. The claims surfaced on Monday, when Delhi Police reported receiving two emergency calls alleging harassment from phones linked to Maliwal. The cops said the former women's panel chief then showed up at the city's Civil Lines Police Station but left without filing a formal complaint.

    The charges have sparked a bitter political spat between the AAP and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, the primary competitors for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats, which will be voted on next week in the fifth of seven phases of the election. In 2019, the BJP won all seven seats. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
