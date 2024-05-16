Entertainment

Who is Pradeep Pandey? Bhojpuri actor at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Bhojpuri Actor Pradeep Pandey attends the Cannes Film Festival this year with other Indian stars.

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Pradeep Pandey?

For the first time, an actor from the Bhojpuri business has attended the famous 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

Image credits: Social Media

He is the son of Rajkumar R. Pandey, a director well-recognised for his work in Bhojpuri films.

Image credits: PR Agency

Pradeep Pandey Chintu, who has acted in Bhojpuri films such as Deewana, Dulaara, and Mohabbat, came to Instagram to share his joyous moment with his followers.

Image credits: PR Agency

He captioned his post, which included a photo of himself from the gala: "At Cannes Film Festival, France ❤️ It's a great pride for all of us to have our Bhojpuri film "Agnisakshi"

Image credits: PR Agency

"For the first time at International Film Festival "Cannes", our Bhojpuri language reach. Your endless love and blessings have brought me this far.

Image credits: PR Agency

"Where big stars of Hollywood and Bollywood are being called for the first time a Bhojpuri artist was called, this is the victory of all of us Bhojpuria."

Image credits: PR Agency

""Your endless love and blessings have brought me this far."

Image credits: Social Media
