    'Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system': NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH)

    During a recent conversation with Tucker Carlson, NFL icon Aaron Rodgers attributed his digestive system's complete reset to the traditional Indian medicine Ayurveda.

    Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 16, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    In a recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, NFL star Aaron Rodgers revealed how embracing Ayurveda, a traditional Indian form of medicine, revolutionized his health and well-being. Rodgers spoke candidly about his experience with Ayurveda, highlighting its profound impact on his digestive system and overall vitality.

    Rodgers embarked on a 30-day Ayurvedic diet regimen, describing it as an incredible journey that involved a comprehensive detoxification and reset of his body. He emphasized the holistic approach of Ayurveda, which focuses on achieving balance and harmony within the body through mindful eating and lifestyle practices.

    During the Ayurvedic cleanse, Rodgers primarily consumed a diet consisting of rice, lentils, and vegetables, with no meat. This dietary shift not only led to significant weight loss but also resulted in noticeable improvements in his gastrointestinal health. He noted a remarkable transformation in his stomach lining and experienced relief from allergies, indigestion, and irritable bowel syndrome, conditions that had previously plagued him.

    "I did some Ayurvedic stuff as well... a 30-day Ayurvedic diet and that was incredible. It's just eating and kind of doing a full body flush and reset like they do in India. It's their kind of way of doing medicine. That reset my entire system. I lost weight, my stomach lining changed for sure. I went in being allergic to a lot of things and having like irritable bowel syndrome. I came out after those 30 days with no allergies, no indigestion, no irritable bowel stuff. It just like flipped. I was mostly eating rice, lentils, vegetables and there's no meat," said the New York Jets star and Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

    Rodgers' endorsement of Ayurveda sheds light on the growing recognition of India's traditional medicine practices in Western countries. As individuals increasingly seek alternatives to conventional treatments, Ayurveda offers a holistic approach rooted in centuries-old wisdom and tailored to individual needs.

    In November last year at the inauguration ceremony of World Food India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Ayurveda stating, "India's sustainable food culture is the result of a journey of thousands of years. Our ancestors had linked Ayurveda with the food style of the common people. Just as international food culture was developed on the initiative of India, Yoga Day took Yoga to every corner of the world, similarly now Millets will also reach every corner of the world."

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
