Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snake Intrusions in LPL 2023: Isuru Udana's close call amidst cricket action

    The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 has witnessed an unusual series of events as snake intrusions continue to create unexpected interruptions on the cricket field. In a sport where disruptions are not uncommon, the presence of a snake has added an element of surprise.

    Cricket Snake Intrusions in LPL 2023: Isuru Udana's close call amidst cricket action osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 9:15 PM IST

    The ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) of 2023 has been graced with an unusual yet captivating occurrence - the unexpected appearance of snakes on the cricket field. While such incidents are a rarity in the world of sports, the LPL has had its fair share of snake interruptions, with not one, but three occurrences causing a stir since the commencement of the tournament just last month.

    The most recent instance unfolded during a gripping clash between the Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy, a match that witnessed the latter emerging victorious by a narrow eight-run margin. However, the thrilling contest wasn't the only highlight of the day, as the unwelcome presence of a snake near the playing area added an element of suspense and intrigue to the event.

    The cricketing world is no stranger to unexpected delays, but snakes encroaching upon the field is a novel disruption that has captured the attention of fans and players alike. This phenomenon first gained attention during the second match of the LPL, where a snake's slithering motion across the turf prompted a brief halt in the game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura.

    Curiously, the snake saga continued during the course of the match, with another snake sighting beyond the boundary line. In an admirable display of resilience, the match continued despite the serpentine presence, underscoring the determination of the players and officials to uphold the spirit of the game.

    As the LPL 2023 progresses, the snake intrusions remain a topic of intrigue, discussion, and even light-hearted banter. While these occurrences certainly inject an element of the unexpected into the cricketing arena, they also serve as a reminder of the natural world's coexistence with the realm of sports. Amidst the boundaries, overs, and wickets, the presence of these unexpected guests adds a touch of unpredictability to the already enthralling world of cricket, showcasing the diversity of experiences that this beloved sport can encompass.

    Also Read: 'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 9:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket 'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star osf

    'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee events osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee event

    Cricket Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup osf

    Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup

    Cricket Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from T20Is for India osf

    Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from T20Is for India

    Cricket Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned osf

    Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

    Recent Stories

    ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji's brother in Kochi over money laundering case anr

    ED arrests Senthil Balaji's brother in Kochi over money laundering case

    Football Transfer News: Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce osf

    Transfer News: Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

    Basketball Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend osf

    Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend

    7 yummy salad to lose weight RBA EAI

    Caesar Salad to Roasted Veggie-7 yummy salad to lose weight

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details MSW

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon