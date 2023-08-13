'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

Virat Kohli looks back on his first interaction with the Pakistan cricket sensation, Babar Azam

Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli showered speaks about Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, labelling him as possibly the premier batter across all formats globally. Even with infrequent encounters between Indian and Pakistani players, a mutual respect prevails amongst cricketers from both nations. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, two of their generation's most exceptional batters, may not have engaged frequently on the field, yet their impact on their respective teams remains undeniable. In a recent conversation, Kohli shared insights into his camaraderie with Babar, acknowledging the Pakistani batsman's potential as a dominant force in all formats. Both Kohli and Babar have been instrumental in raising the batting standards in the cricket world.

Although their on-field rivalry is captivating, off the field, Virat confessed to holding great esteem and admiration for the premier ODI batter.

"The first interaction I had with him (Babar Azam) was during the 2019 (ODI) World Cup after the game in Manchester. I've known Imad (Wasim) since the Under-19 World Cup, and he said Babar wanted to have a chat, we sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one, and that hasn't changed," Kohli said.

"Regardless of the fact he's probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so. Performs so consistently and I've always enjoyed watching him play," Kohli added.

For the past five years, the duel between these two batters has captivated attention in the thrilling contests between India and Pakistan.

As Kohli experienced a dip in his batting form, Babar's prowess reached its zenith, propelling him to surpass Kohli in ODI rankings and claim the top ODI batter position.

Babar Azam, the 28-year-old captain of Pakistan, boasts an impressive record across 104 T20Is, 100 ODIs, and 49 Tests. He shines brightly in all three formats, amassing 12,346 runs, including an impressive tally of 30 centuries.

In the realm of ODIs, Babar Azam's performance consistently draws anticipation due to his elevated standards. As the top-ranked ODI batsman, he has maintained an average of nearly 60, rarely succumbing to poor form and accumulating over 5000 runs.

On the flip side, Virat Kohli's cricketing achievements are formidable. With 8,676 runs in 111 Tests featuring 29 centuries and as many fifties, 12,898 runs in 275 ODIs with 46 centuries and 65 fifties, and 4,008 runs in 115 T20Is with one century and 37 fifties, Kohli ranks among the most successful batters in history.

Currently standing at 25,000 international runs and 76 centuries, Kohli's every run and century draws attention, with fans eagerly awaiting his potential to break legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's records of 34,357 international runs and 100 centuries. Both players are poised to face off once again on September 2 in the upcoming Asia Cup clash.

