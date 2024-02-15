Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH)

    In a significant announcement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed Rohit Sharma as the captain for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

    cricket Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma has been confirmed to lead India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event in Rajkot. Despite Hardik Pandya serving as the full-time skipper in the shortest format, the heart-wrenching loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final has sparked discussions about the return of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit for the T20 showcase in June.

    "In 2023, even though we didn't clinch the World Cup after 10 consecutive wins, we won hearts. I want to assure you that in 2024, in Barbados (the final's venue), under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, we will hoist the Indian flag," stated Shah confidently during his speech.

    The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium was officially renamed after veteran cricket administrator and former first-class cricketer Niranjan Shah in a ceremony held on the eve of the third Test between India and England. The event, attended by key figures like head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, and others, also featured felicitations for India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jaydev Unadkat.

    Here is Rohit Sharma's reaction after the announcement: 

    Former India captains Anil Kumble and Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged Niranjan Shah's pivotal role in the success of Saurashtra, now two-time Ranji champions. Niranjan Shah, who played 12 first-class games from 1965 to 1975, also holds the distinction of being a former BCCI secretary.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot

    Also Read: IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot osf

    IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot

    Former Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder osf

    Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder

    Sticker laga ke bhej do BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH) snt

    'Sticker laga ke bhej do': BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped osf

    IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation

    Recent Stories

    Farmers protest 2 Protesters likely to block train tracks in Punjab Today hold talks with government gcw

    Farmers protest 2.0: Protesters likely to block train tracks in Punjab today, hold talks with government

    Had a wonderful meeting says PM Modi after holding talks with Qatar counterpart gcw

    ‘Had a wonderful meeting,' says PM Modi after holding talks with Qatar counterpart

    Kerala: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    We have to bring the graph of Modi down viral video exposes political agenda behind farmer protests

    'We have to bring graph of Modi down...' viral video exposes political agenda behind farmer protests (WATCH)

    kerala news live 15 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Mission Belur Makhna: Forest team resumes search to capture wild elephant in Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon