Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH)

In a significant announcement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed Rohit Sharma as the captain for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma has been confirmed to lead India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event in Rajkot. Despite Hardik Pandya serving as the full-time skipper in the shortest format, the heart-wrenching loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final has sparked discussions about the return of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit for the T20 showcase in June.

"In 2023, even though we didn't clinch the World Cup after 10 consecutive wins, we won hearts. I want to assure you that in 2024, in Barbados (the final's venue), under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, we will hoist the Indian flag," stated Shah confidently during his speech.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium was officially renamed after veteran cricket administrator and former first-class cricketer Niranjan Shah in a ceremony held on the eve of the third Test between India and England. The event, attended by key figures like head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, and others, also featured felicitations for India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Here is Rohit Sharma's reaction after the announcement:

Former India captains Anil Kumble and Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged Niranjan Shah's pivotal role in the success of Saurashtra, now two-time Ranji champions. Niranjan Shah, who played 12 first-class games from 1965 to 1975, also holds the distinction of being a former BCCI secretary.

