IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot

As Virat Kohli remains sidelined for the upcoming Test series against England due to personal reasons, England captain Ben Stokes emphasized that the absence of the Indian cricket star should not be categorized as either positive or negative for his team. The statement comes ahead of the third Test scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February 15, 2024.

Kohli, who missed the initial two Tests, has been officially ruled out of the remaining three matches, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Stokes expressed respect for Kohli's privacy during this challenging time and cautioned against attaching labels to the situation.

In the second Test in Vizag, Rajat Patidar took Kohli's place in the India XI, while Sarfaraz Khan remains on standby. Stokes, in a video shared by the ECB, urged a neutral perspective on Kohli's absence, acknowledging it as a loss for cricket as a whole. Despite the competitive nature of the series, Stokes extended his best wishes to Kohli, emphasising that Kohli's presence on the cricket field is a spectacle cherished by fans worldwide.

