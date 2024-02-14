IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped

In a notable change to the England lineup for the upcoming third Test against India in Rajkot, Mark Wood has been brought back into the playing XI, replacing the offspinner Shoaib Bashir.

Mark Wood makes a return to the playing XI, replacing Shoaib Bashir, as England finalizes its team for the upcoming third Test against India in Rajkot. This adjustment marks the only change to the side that faced defeat in Visakhapatnam. Wood, who had previously played as the lone seamer in the victorious first Test at Hyderabad, returns to partner James Anderson on a more green-tinged surface.

The decision to bring in Wood comes after he went wicketless in the second Test on a less favorable pitch for his express pace. James Anderson's impressive performance with five wickets in Visakhapatnam has solidified his place in the lineup.

This alteration means that England will be fielding two seamers for the first time in the series, deviating from the spin-dominant strategy employed in the last two matches. Shoaib Bashir, who claimed four wickets on debut in the second Test, sits out for this encounter.

Additionally, there were concerns about Rehan Ahmed's participation due to visa issues upon his return to India. However, the matter has now been successfully resolved, ensuring his availability for the third Test.

The confirmed England XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and James Anderson. Stay tuned for more updates on the match.

