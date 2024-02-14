Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped

    In a notable change to the England lineup for the upcoming third Test against India in Rajkot, Mark Wood has been brought back into the playing XI, replacing the offspinner Shoaib Bashir.

    IND vs ENG: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing XI for third Test in Rajkot, Shoaib Bashir dropped osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Mark Wood makes a return to the playing XI, replacing Shoaib Bashir, as England finalizes its team for the upcoming third Test against India in Rajkot. This adjustment marks the only change to the side that faced defeat in Visakhapatnam. Wood, who had previously played as the lone seamer in the victorious first Test at Hyderabad, returns to partner James Anderson on a more green-tinged surface.

    The decision to bring in Wood comes after he went wicketless in the second Test on a less favorable pitch for his express pace. James Anderson's impressive performance with five wickets in Visakhapatnam has solidified his place in the lineup.

    This alteration means that England will be fielding two seamers for the first time in the series, deviating from the spin-dominant strategy employed in the last two matches. Shoaib Bashir, who claimed four wickets on debut in the second Test, sits out for this encounter.

    Additionally, there were concerns about Rehan Ahmed's participation due to visa issues upon his return to India. However, the matter has now been successfully resolved, ensuring his availability for the third Test.

    The confirmed England XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and James Anderson. Stay tuned for more updates on the match.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: No point playing blame game, says Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed visa situation

    cricket Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins hearts osf

    Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2 snt

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

    Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH) osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    cricket Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time osf

    Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws plea against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; here's what we know RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws plea against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; here's what we know

    football Revealed: Why PSG star Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Arsenal amid Real Madrid transfer speculation snt

    Revealed: Why PSG star Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Arsenal amid Real Madrid transfer speculation

    PM Modi in UAE address World Government Summit highlights and top quotes gcw

    PM Modi in UAE: 'World needs clean and transparent government,' says PM

    Give Rs 1.50 lakh incentive per month to couples: Pro-Kannada activist's bizarre Valentine's Day demand vkp

    Give Rs 1.50 lakh incentive per month to couples: Pro-Kannada activist's bizarre Valentine's Day demand

    Sports Happy Birthday Toby Miller: Top 10 moments of the snowboarder osf

    Happy Birthday Toby Miller: Top 10 moments of the snowboarder

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon