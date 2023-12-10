Rags to riches: Vrinda Dinesh's 1.3 crore WPL signing with UP Warriorz

Discover the remarkable journey of Vrinda Dinesh, the unexpected star of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, as she shares the story behind her staggering INR 1.3 crore bid from UP Warriorz. From an ordinary nets session in Raipur to becoming the second most expensive uncapped purchase at the 2024 auction.

Vrinda Dinesh, the unexpected star of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, shares the story of her exhilarating bidding war and a staggering payday. Despite pursuing a BBA degree, cricket takes precedence for the Karnataka Under-23 player, who landed a remarkable INR 1.3 crore bid from UP Warriorz. Vrinda, recalling the moment of revelation during a nets session, takes us through her cricket journey, unexpected opportunities, and the overwhelming support from teammates and family.

Vrinda Dinesh's unexpected success at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction unfolded during a Karnataka Under-23 nets session in Raipur. Starting with a modest base price of INR 10 lakh, Vrinda became the center of attention as three teams engaged in a fierce bidding war, culminating in UP Warriorz securing her with a whopping bid of INR 1.3 crore, making her the second most expensive buy at the 2024 auction.

Vrinda, a hard-hitting top-order batter, was bowling when the news broke, and her initial disbelief at the astronomical figure quickly turned into joy as the entire Karnataka team gathered to celebrate her success. Meanwhile, back in Bengaluru, her family, including a Bharatanatyam-dancer sister and excited relatives, shared in the excitement as they watched the auction unfold.

Her journey to this memorable payday included a standout performance in the ACC emerging tournament in Hong Kong, where her impactful innings caught the eye of scouts. Notably, Vrinda wasn't initially a first-choice pick for the India Under-23 squad but seized an opportunity due to a teammate's kit mishap. Her remarkable innings not only contributed to a trophy win but also earned her a spot in the WPL auction trials.

Despite the surprise factor in the bidding amount, Vrinda's talent had already attracted attention earlier, with invites from all five WPL franchises for trials. Her cricketing journey, marked by dedication and unexpected opportunities, reflects her commitment to the sport.

Vrinda is also balancing her pursuit of a business-administration degree, demonstrating the dedication required to juggle academics and a burgeoning cricket career. With unwavering support from her family and coaches at the NICE Academy in Bengaluru, where she trains, Vrinda continues to chase her dreams in cricket, grateful for the opportunities and sacrifices that have shaped her remarkable journey.

