Kashvee Gautam: All you need to know about the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history

Indian uncapped sensation Kashvee Gautam made history at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction by clinching a staggering INR 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants, emerging as the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. In a riveting bidding war, Gautam surpassed the previous record set by Vrinda Dinesh, fetching INR 1.3 crore just moments before, as she was signed by UP Warriorz.

The intense auction drama unfolded with Gujarat Giants initiating the bidding at Gautam's base price of INR 10 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore quickly joined the fray, escalating the stakes to INR 15 lakh. A strategic battle ensued, propelling the bid beyond INR 50 lakh, showcasing the determination of both franchises.

The bidding reached new heights when UP Warriorz entered at INR 75 lakh, injecting fresh energy into the competition. However, Giants remained resolute, pushing the bid past the INR 1 crore mark. A back-and-forth ensued, with Warriorz responding with a bid of 1.1 crore, yet Giants raised the bar to 1.2 crore. Tension peaked as Giants, with a knowing smile, elevated the bid to an impressive 1.4 crore.

The auction climaxed at INR 2 crore, prompting a thoughtful pause within the Warriorz camp. In a decisive move, Warriorz eventually withdrew, bringing an end to a captivating bidding war.

Who is Kashvee Gautam?

Kashvee Gautam, a talented right-arm seamer, gained prominence in 2020 when she achieved a remarkable ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, during a women's domestic Under-19 competition representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. After going unsold in the Women's Premier League auction last year, she focused on enhancing her pace based on scout feedback. Although her domestic cricket record has been steady, Gautam showcased her prowess in this year's Women's T20 trophy, claiming 12 wickets in seven games with an impressive economy rate of 4.14.

