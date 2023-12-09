Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kashvee Gautam: All you need to know about the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history

    Uncapped Indian cricketer Kashvee Gautam has become the talk of the town after securing a INR 2 Crore deal with Gujarat Giants at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction.

    cricket Kashvee Gautam: All you need to know about the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

    Indian uncapped sensation Kashvee Gautam made history at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction by clinching a staggering INR 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants, emerging as the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. In a riveting bidding war, Gautam surpassed the previous record set by Vrinda Dinesh, fetching INR 1.3 crore just moments before, as she was signed by UP Warriorz.

    The intense auction drama unfolded with Gujarat Giants initiating the bidding at Gautam's base price of INR 10 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore quickly joined the fray, escalating the stakes to INR 15 lakh. A strategic battle ensued, propelling the bid beyond INR 50 lakh, showcasing the determination of both franchises.

    The bidding reached new heights when UP Warriorz entered at INR 75 lakh, injecting fresh energy into the competition. However, Giants remained resolute, pushing the bid past the INR 1 crore mark. A back-and-forth ensued, with Warriorz responding with a bid of 1.1 crore, yet Giants raised the bar to 1.2 crore. Tension peaked as Giants, with a knowing smile, elevated the bid to an impressive 1.4 crore.

    The auction climaxed at INR 2 crore, prompting a thoughtful pause within the Warriorz camp. In a decisive move, Warriorz eventually withdrew, bringing an end to a captivating bidding war.

    Who is Kashvee Gautam?

    Kashvee Gautam, a talented right-arm seamer, gained prominence in 2020 when she achieved a remarkable ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, during a women's domestic Under-19 competition representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. After going unsold in the Women's Premier League auction last year, she focused on enhancing her pace based on scout feedback. Although her domestic cricket record has been steady, Gautam showcased her prowess in this year's Women's T20 trophy, claiming 12 wickets in seven games with an impressive economy rate of 4.14.

    Also Read: WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces plans for WPL 2024: Single-venue format and February kickoff osf

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces plans for WPL 2024: Single-venue format and February kickoff

    WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here snt

    WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here

    How many people talk about Yuvraj Singh Gambhir furious over 2011 World Cup hero's role always underplayed snt

    'How many people talk about Yuvraj Singh?': Gambhir furious over 2011 World Cup hero's role always underplayed

    India Rinku Singh gears up to tackle South African pitches, crucial batting positions in T20 series (WATCH) snt

    India's Rinku Singh gears up to tackle South African pitches, crucial batting positions in T20 series (WATCH)

    cricket 'If he sheds 20kgs, I'll include him in IPL': MS Dhoni's interesting conversation with Asghar Afghan osf

    'If he sheds 20kgs, I'll include him in IPL': MS Dhoni's interesting conversation with Asghar Afghan

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces plans for WPL 2024: Single-venue format and February kickoff osf

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces plans for WPL 2024: Single-venue format and February kickoff

    WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here snt

    WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here

    football ISL 2023-24: Hope to uphold proud legacy of Mumbai City FC, says new head coach Petr Kratky snt

    ISL 2023-24: Hope to uphold proud legacy of Mumbai City FC, says new head coach Petr Kratky

    Spotted Mouni Roy to Tripti Dimri; celebrities make heads turn with their style SHG

    Spotted: Mouni Roy to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    Christmas 2023: Home decor to accessories, gifting guide for this festive season RKK

    Christmas 2023: Home decor to accessories, gifting guide for this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon