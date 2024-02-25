R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi

After an impactful five-wicket performance in the fourth Test between India and England, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opens up about grappling with knee issues.

Following the conclusion of the third day's play in the fourth Test between India and England, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed his ongoing struggle with knee problems. This revelation raises concerns for India, given Ashwin's pivotal role in the team's red-ball cricket performances. On Sunday, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the Indian bowler with the highest number of wickets in Tests on home soil, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble.

"I've been facing some knee issues for some strange reason. It takes me 10-12 balls to warm up. I had a warm-up before getting in as well," mentioned Ashwin after the Ranchi Test on Sunday.

He further explained, "Once I got my length right, that's when I wanted to try it (carrom ball) because I did not want to give away extra runs, as we were chasing last. Every single run to chase is a big bonus. Phenomenal character displayed by the entire bowling unit," Ashwin added.

While Ashwin secured a five-wicket haul in England's second innings, fellow Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also showcased an impressive performance, claiming four wickets.

"I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. What I loved about Kuldeep today was the way he worked on his run-up, momentum, and all that sort of stuff. We all know how much revs he can put on the ball and the skills he possesses. The change of pace that alters the trajectory, which he is willing to do now. Happy for him. I just stole the fifer away from him. That's how the game goes (smiles)," he added.

