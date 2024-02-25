Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi

    After an impactful five-wicket performance in the fourth Test between India and England, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opens up about grappling with knee issues.

    cricket R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

    Following the conclusion of the third day's play in the fourth Test between India and England, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed his ongoing struggle with knee problems. This revelation raises concerns for India, given Ashwin's pivotal role in the team's red-ball cricket performances. On Sunday, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the Indian bowler with the highest number of wickets in Tests on home soil, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble.

    "I've been facing some knee issues for some strange reason. It takes me 10-12 balls to warm up. I had a warm-up before getting in as well," mentioned Ashwin after the Ranchi Test on Sunday.

    He further explained, "Once I got my length right, that's when I wanted to try it (carrom ball) because I did not want to give away extra runs, as we were chasing last. Every single run to chase is a big bonus. Phenomenal character displayed by the entire bowling unit," Ashwin added.

    While Ashwin secured a five-wicket haul in England's second innings, fellow Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also showcased an impressive performance, claiming four wickets.

    "I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. What I loved about Kuldeep today was the way he worked on his run-up, momentum, and all that sort of stuff. We all know how much revs he can put on the ball and the skills he possesses. The change of pace that alters the trajectory, which he is willing to do now. Happy for him. I just stole the fifer away from him. That's how the game goes (smiles)," he added.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 7:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    cricket Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter osf

    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni osf

    Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    PSL 2024 Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    PSL 2024: Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Karen Khachanov claims sixth title, ends Mensik's dream run in the Qatar Open final osf

    Karen Khachanov claims sixth title, ends Mensik's dream run in the Qatar Open final

    Karnataka: Police raid luxury thai spa in Yelahanka, exposes it as hub for high-tech prostitution ring

    Karnataka: Police raid luxury thai spa in Yelahanka, exposes it as hub for high-tech prostitution ring

    Football PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced osf

    PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon