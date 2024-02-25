IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

In a gripping day of Test cricket, India took charge as the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and R Ashwin orchestrated a remarkable bowling display.

The day's play concludes with stumps called as India finishes at 40/0, chasing 152 to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. India's bowlers bowled brillintly after tea, making significant breakthroughs. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jonny Bairstow, while Kuldeep Yadav removed Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson. Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir put up a resilient defense, but R Ashwin, with a five-wicket haul, eventually dismantled the tailenders. Kuldeep also played a crucial role, claiming four wickets, while Zak Crawley top-scored for England with 60.

In the second session, Ashwin set the tone by taking the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in consecutive balls. Despite Crawley's efforts to keep the scoreboard ticking, Ashwin managed to trap Joe Root in front. The partnership between Bairstow and Crawley provided stability until Kuldeep dismissed both, putting England on the defensive. The final session saw England struggling, and Ashwin's performance played a pivotal role.

Before the spinners' impressive display, India's batsmen, led by Dhruv Jurel's resilient 90, along with contributions from Kuldeep and Akash Deep, rescued the team. Despite England's opportunity to establish a substantial first-innings lead, the determined trio's efforts limited India's deficit to just 46 runs.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni