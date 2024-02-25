Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    In a gripping day of Test cricket, India took charge as the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and R Ashwin orchestrated a remarkable bowling display.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    The day's play concludes with stumps called as India finishes at 40/0, chasing 152 to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. India's bowlers bowled brillintly after tea, making significant breakthroughs. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jonny Bairstow, while Kuldeep Yadav removed Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson. Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir put up a resilient defense, but R Ashwin, with a five-wicket haul, eventually dismantled the tailenders. Kuldeep also played a crucial role, claiming four wickets, while Zak Crawley top-scored for England with 60.

    In the second session, Ashwin set the tone by taking the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in consecutive balls. Despite Crawley's efforts to keep the scoreboard ticking, Ashwin managed to trap Joe Root in front. The partnership between Bairstow and Crawley provided stability until Kuldeep dismissed both, putting England on the defensive. The final session saw England struggling, and Ashwin's performance played a pivotal role.

    Before the spinners' impressive display, India's batsmen, led by Dhruv Jurel's resilient 90, along with contributions from Kuldeep and Akash Deep, rescued the team. Despite England's opportunity to establish a substantial first-innings lead, the determined trio's efforts limited India's deficit to just 46 runs.

    Also Read: Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter osf

    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni osf

    Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    PSL 2024 Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    PSL 2024: Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi

    Mohammad Shami-Sania Mirza marriage wish grows after Yogi presenting racquet to pacer bowls netizens over snt

    Mohammad Shami-Sania Mirza marriage wish grows after Yogi presenting racquet to pacer bowls netizens over

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    Kiribati to Bahamas: 6 countries that never witness snowfall RKK EAI

    Kiribati to Bahamas: 6 countries that never witness snowfall

    Football Happy Birthday, Park Ji-Sung: Top 8 performances by South Korean osf

    Happy Birthday, Park Ji-Sung: Top 8 performances by South Korean

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply AJR

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply

    Karnataka: Tragic accident claims life of 7-year-old girl at Male Mahadeshwara hill

    Karnataka: Tragic accident claims life of 7-year-old girl at Male Mahadeshwara hill

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon