    PCB restores Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's contract after his written apology

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reinstates Haris Rauf's central contract after the fast bowler submits a written apology, resolving disciplinary issues surrounding his availability for international tours.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract following the fast bowler's written apology. Rauf's contract was initially suspended due to disciplinary reasons after he declined to make himself available for the Test tour of Australia, citing workload concerns and his commitment to the Big Bash League.

    PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified that there was a misunderstanding regarding Rauf's stance. Upon receiving his written apology, the board decided to restore his central contract. Naqvi emphasized Rauf's commitment to playing for Pakistan and acknowledged that his perspective had been misinterpreted, but Rauf admitted his mistake.

    "We are also concerned about Haris Rauf's fitness as he sustained an injury during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and it's crucial to ensure proper care for him," Naqvi stated during a press conference.

    The decision to reinstate Rauf's contract reflects the PCB's willingness to resolve issues amicably while prioritising the welfare of the players.

