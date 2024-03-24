Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Mumbai Indians' new recruits ahead of their season opener (WATCH)

    Mumbai Indians' former captain Rohit Sharma expresses hope for immediate impact from the team's new signings as they gear up for IPL under new skipper Hardik Pandya.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism regarding the franchise's new signings for the upcoming IPL season, hoping they will shine right from the start under the leadership of new skipper Hardik Pandya. With the goal of clinching a record sixth IPL title, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians have acquired promising talents, including South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, uncapped U-19 World Cup standout Kwena Maphaka, England's Luke Wood, Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara, West Indies' Romario Shepherd, and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Additionally, Indian player Shreyas Gopal has also been added to the squad.

    Maphaka recently joined the Mumbai camp, stepping in for Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka, while Wood replaced the injured Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff.

    In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma expressed his anticipation for the new recruits, emphasising their potential to make an immediate impact. He highlighted their success in domestic and international cricket, eagerly awaiting their contributions to the team.

    Rohit Sharma, who recently joined the camp after a customised training regimen, stressed the importance of preparation for him. He emphasised that thorough preparation instills confidence in him before every game, ensuring he is fully ready to perform on the field.

    Having concluded a successful Test series against England, where India emerged victorious, Rohit Sharma now sets his sights on the IPL, aiming to lead Mumbai Indians to yet another title triumph.

