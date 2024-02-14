Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, delivered a witty response to an Indian fan's comment about his wife, Becky Cummins, on an Instagram post. Currently enjoying a break with his family before the Australia tour of New Zealand later this month, Cummins shared photos with his wife on Instagram, expressing Valentine's Day wishes. While most comments were celebratory, an Indian follower named Farhan Khan went a step further, declaring, "I'm an Indian, I love you and your wife." Cummins, rather than reacting with anger, responded humorously, stating, "I'll pass it onto her."

Pat Cummins and his long-time girlfriend, Becky Cummins (nee Boston), got engaged in February 2020 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding in August 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Albie Cummins, in October 2021. Currently on a break, Cummins will miss the ODI and Test series against West Indies but is set to return for the T20I series and two Tests against New Zealand, where he will resume his role as Australia's captain.

