Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins heart

    Australian captain Pat Cummins showcases his sense of humour with a clever response to an Indian fan's bold comment about his wife, Becky Cummins, on a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

    cricket Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins hearts osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, delivered a witty response to an Indian fan's comment about his wife, Becky Cummins, on an Instagram post. Currently enjoying a break with his family before the Australia tour of New Zealand later this month, Cummins shared photos with his wife on Instagram, expressing Valentine's Day wishes. While most comments were celebratory, an Indian follower named Farhan Khan went a step further, declaring, "I'm an Indian, I love you and your wife." Cummins, rather than reacting with anger, responded humorously, stating, "I'll pass it onto her."

    cricket Pat Cummins' epic response to Indian fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day Insta post wins hearts osf

    Pat Cummins and his long-time girlfriend, Becky Cummins (nee Boston), got engaged in February 2020 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding in August 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Albie Cummins, in October 2021. Currently on a break, Cummins will miss the ODI and Test series against West Indies but is set to return for the T20I series and two Tests against New Zealand, where he will resume his role as Australia's captain.

    Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2 snt

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

    Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH) osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    cricket Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time osf

    Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time

    cricket Ishan Kishan set for T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament ahead of the IPL 2024 osf

    Ishan Kishan set for T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament ahead of the IPL 2024

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartfelt gift: Childhood friend Paramjit Singh receives signed bat with Prime Sports sticker osf

    MS Dhoni's heartfelt gift: Childhood friend Paramjit Singh receives signed bat with Prime Sports sticker

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date Will it be available in India gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date; Will it be available in India?

    Basant Panchami: 7 Bengali dishes to make on Saraswati Puja RBA

    Basant Panchami: 7 Bengali dishes to make on Saraswati Puja

    BREAKING ED initiates probe into charges against Paytm Payments Bank - Report snt

    BREAKING: ED initiates probe into charges against Paytm Payments Bank - Report

    Kerala: Kozhikode school conducts Ganapathy 'homam'; Education dept seeks report after protests anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode school conducts Ganapathy 'homam'; Education dept seeks report after protests

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2 snt

    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon