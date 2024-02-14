Yuzvendra Chahal's Valentine's Day surprise: A hilarious date with Jos Buttler leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

In a comical twist, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal deviates from the expected and surprises everyone by going on a Valentine's Day date with England cricketer Jos Buttler. The amusing proposal and subsequent date were captured in a viral video shared by Rajasthan Royals, showcasing the humorous camaraderie between the two players.

Despite being a part of the widely adored couple with social media influencer Dhanashree Verma, Chahal's playful rendezvous with Buttler in the video has taken the internet by storm. The Rajasthan Royals, gearing up for the upcoming IPL season, strategically released the entertaining clip, adding a lighthearted touch to the cricketing atmosphere.

While Chahal is not currently part of the Indian squad facing England, he is set to play a pivotal role for the Royals in the upcoming IPL. The leg-spinner aims to make a strong case for his selection in the T20 World Cup squad through stellar performances in the league.

Having not played a white-ball game for India in an extended period, Chahal looks forward to proving his mettle in the IPL, emphasizing his spin-bowling prowess. With the T20 World Cup 2024 slated for the USA and West Indies, the importance of spinners on the Caribbean pitches, akin to those in India, becomes crucial. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has highlighted the significance of India's spin attack for success in the upcoming mega event, foreseeing spin-friendly conditions in the West Indies.

