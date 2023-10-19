Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress promises romantic date if Bangladesh beat India

    Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari has made an audacious promise related to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. She has pledged to embark on a romantic date with a Bangladeshi cricketer if the Bangladesh team manages to secure a victory over India.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress vows romantic date offer if Bangladesh beats India in the mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    A Pakistani actress has made a daring commitment in the event of Bangladesh defeating India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. She has pledged to travel to Dhaka for a romantic rendezvous with a Bangladeshi cricketer if they manage to secure a victory over India during their upcoming match on Thursday. Pakistan's cricket team faced a significant setback against India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with Rohit Sharma's squad achieving a convincing 7-wicket win in their clash last Saturday. Despite Pakistan winning two out of their three matches in the tournament, concerns have arisen regarding their capability to progress further. To potentially face India again, Pakistan needs to qualify for at least the semi-finals. However, an actress from Pakistan named Sehar Shinwari is hoping that Bangladesh will exact revenge for their defeat when they face India on Thursday.

    Sehar Shinwari expressed her optimism on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), making a bold promise to go on a date with a Bangladeshi cricketer if they succeed in defeating India in the World Cup match. She stated, "InshAllah, my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bangladeshi boy if their team manages to beat India."

    In the realm of cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially protested to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding various issues. The PCB used social media to announce this on Tuesday, saying, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted a formal protest to the ICC concerning delays in granting visas to Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistani fans during the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The PCB has also lodged a complaint about inappropriate conduct directed at the Pakistan team during the India vs. Pakistan match on October 14, 2023."

    In their upcoming matches, Babar Azam's team is scheduled to compete against Australia, a team that has only secured one victory in their first three matches. While Pakistan is eager to return to the winning column, the Australian side is determined to begin an unbeaten streak.

    Also Read: SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand steal away Afghanistan's momentum, beat them by 149 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand steal away Afghanistan's momentum, beat them by 149 runs

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma climbs to sixth place in ICC ODI rankings after brilliant World Cup start avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma climbs to sixth place in ICC ODI rankings after brilliant World Cup start

    cricket SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash osf

    SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand

    Israel Palestine war: After US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: After US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv

    Nokia to cut up to 14000 jobs after sales drop 20 per cent gcw

    Nokia to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales drop 20%

    Asia's first women's police station in Kerala to turn 50 on October 27 rkn

    Asia's first women's police station in Kerala to turn 50 on October 27

    Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images RBA

    Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon