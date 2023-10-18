Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash

    Keshav Maharaj, the South African spinner, became an online sensation during the ICC World Cup 2023 when an 'Om' symbol was seen on his bat during the World Cup match against Netherlands.

    SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes internet sensation after 'Om' symbol spotted in bat during Netherlands clash. Maharaj finds a sense of belonging in India during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, as his family roots trace back to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 33-year-old, who follows Hinduism, has a family history that involves their migration to Durban as indentured laborers in 1874.

    "India is always special to me. It is the land of my forefathers, I'm probably the only Hindu that's debuted for South Africa post apartheid." said Maharaj

    "Every time I step on the field I'm also trying to make everyone out their excited and proud of me for what I am doing on the field."

    "I do feel a sense of nostalgia coming back over here and a homecoming. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and enjoy representing my country in technically my homeland," Maharaj had told the ICC before coming to India for the World Cup.

    Maharaj, alongside the Proteas, is currently striving to make history by aiming to secure South Africa's first-ever victory in the ICC World Cup. For the Durban-born Indian, playing in front of his ancestral people holds significant sentimental value. In the match against Netherlands, the notable performance came from Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi, who exhibited great determination. Despite facing a strong bowling attack from the Netherlands, these two players forged a crucial 41-run partnership in the last wicket stand.

    This display of partnership offered a ray of hope, however, South Africa went on to lose the match against Netherland after a brilliant start to their tournament.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner expresses frustration on DRS decisions against SL; Calls for transparency

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
